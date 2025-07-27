Smith Sense

Smith Sense

Rider
4d

Thanks for this dense description of DARPA behavior-influencing. Maybe people in other countries are different, but Americans are truly brainwashed. Their responses on all issues are reflexive and seemingly "programed"--thanks to schooling, media propaganda, cultural collectivism, and so forth. The programed attitudes of the vast majority used to astonish me, but they've programed astonishment out of my mindset. Herding Americans around is so easy, about as easy as eating birthday cake and ice cream. The herders enjoy their sport.

80% of everything today is bullshit. 20% of the remainder is bs too.

Dave
4d

Great article as always. I think we are either watching the collapse of western civiliazation and neo-fuedalism being installed. The more that I look at the digital cages we are being locked in the more I fear for my kids. Not sure what the solution is? Except producing more of my own food on our small homestead her in Idaho. Wish I could convince my wife to move to Central or South America. My concern about moving is in a real emergency how would the natives treat a foreigners.

