Smith Sense

Smith Sense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Breen's avatar
JD Breen
4h

Fantastic article, Matt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Josh Poppe's avatar
Josh Poppe
2h

Matt this was the best summary I have seen in a while. Unfortunately I believe you are correct in your article. Awareness is key as well as non compliance but somehow I’m not sure if it will stop the digital prison as it is being rolled out. I really appreciate your insights on the trump tariff saga and am enjoying your son’s podcasts. Cheers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture