“The Most Important Book of 2026… Is The Preparation” — Craig Ballantyne

“I’m now 40 copies deep—buying for myself and my clients—and I’m sure that’ll 10x over the next year.” —Craig Ballantyne

“The section on overcoming social anxiety… alone was worth the entire book—for anyone.” —Craig Ballantyne

I sat down with my friend Craig Ballantyne to talk about The Preparation—what it is, who it’s for, and why it’s a better fourth path than college/trade school/military for a lot of young men (and plenty of adults). Craig didn’t pull punches. He called it “the most important book of 2026,” poked a smart hole in one section, and still left saying he’s buying it by the box.

Watch the episode → Above

Why this episode is worth your time

Who it’s for (spoiler: not just 17–22 year-old guys). Craig explains why the framework works for fathers, mothers, and mid-career adults rebuilding competence.

The Be → Do → Have reset. We walk through the core riddle and why “having” is a byproduct of doing—anchored by a personal code that actually changes behavior.

From social anxiety to capability. How Maxim went from clammy-handed, COVID-era isolation to EMT certification, high-latitude sailing, wildfire work, and pilot training.

The Cycles: a concrete alternative to college. EMT, welding, heavy equipment, Shelter Institute homebuilding, sailing, pilot hours, cooking, entrepreneurship… with reflection and accountability baked in.

Entrepreneurship in the real world. Maxim’s current cycle: building a precision agriculture drone business in Spanish—finding customers, selling, delivering value.

Skill stacking > specialization. Why “specialization is for insects,” and how generalists make themselves future-proof in an AI world that eats narrow white-collar tasks.

The college critique—by the numbers. Cost, opportunity cost, and why “college prolongs childhood” instead of building independence.

Buy the Book

Episode highlights (timestamps)

00:00 Craig opens: “Most important book of 2026… is The Preparation.”

00:01:25 Who it’s really for (women, parents, and 50-year-olds included).

00:04:59 Be-Do-Have and the Personal Code (rules + virtues + capabilities).

00:11:37 Craig shares his public rules—how he rewired daily behavior.

00:14:25 Social anxiety: the exact mindset flip that changed everything.

00:16:26 Who I am, where I am (Uruguay ranch), and why we wrote the book.

00:19:17 College prolongs childhood; the actual economic trade-off.

00:26:47 The Cycles: anchor activities, academics, fun, and reflection.

00:33:00 Craig’s quibble: we debate a dedicated nose-to-nose selling cycle.

00:35:12 Discomfort on purpose—why reps erase anxiety.

00:36:05 Heinlein, MacGyver, and the Expert Generalist.

00:42:25 The academic spine: real science/history via the best free lectures.

00:46:49 Accountability: Maxim’s weekly public log → skills, opportunities, $600/day wildfire work .

00:48:08 The university system has degraded; AI vs. specialization .

00:52:39 Hard truth: stop blaming women; men must become men .

00:52:45 Where to get the book; why the hardcover is deliberate “lure.”

00:54:11 Tribe > tradition: join the movement and ignore the noise.

Three takeaways you can use today

Write a Personal Code (10 minutes): list 3 things you do that make you feel small → write the rule you’ll live by instead. Add 3 virtues you’ll train (mine: dignity, courage, temperance). Pick one Cycle-style skill to start in the next 30 days (EMT/first aid, welding, cooking, ham radio, coding, heavy equipment, sailing). Book it and pay—lock it in. Publish a weekly reflection (3 bullets): What I did. What I learned. What I’m doing next. Public accountability is rocket fuel.

Buy The Book Today