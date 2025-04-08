The Preparation - What Young Men Should Do Today

Many of you have heard about the book we’re working on and, more importantly, my Son’s experience over the last couple of years as our beta-tester.

Maxim is 19 now. He’s been working the program for two years. At some point, not long ago, I couldn’t help but notice - he’d changed. He’s learned a lot of skills. He’s become more knowledgeable about all topics - history, philosophy, and science. He’s learned how to build adult relationships. He’s found mentors. He’s learned how to successfully interact with the world and how to independently take on AND conquer new challenges.

He’s still a young man with a lot to learn, but sometime within the last year he made the transition from boy to man. I can’t pinpoint precisely when or how it happened. But, it did happen.

As his father, there’s never been anything more gratifying than witnessing this monumental transition.

Maxim is the groundbreaker. And with the book, we will lay out a specific path other young men can follow to accomplish the same kind of things as Maxim. The aim is to help young men become competent, confident, and dangerous.

Today, I’d like to share a conversation I had with my friend

about The Preparation. You’ll hear us discuss the problems young men face following the traditional path, the main question they should seek to answer, and what they can do to put themselves on a path to fulfilling success.

Our goal is to have the book published within the next 90 days.



Is there a young man in your life who might benefit from these ideas? If so, I’d love to hear about it.

Leave a comment

P.S. You can subscribe to Maxim’s substack and witness his progress through The Preparation for yourself here:

And, if you don’t already, subscribe to Mike Farris’ excellent podcast here:

Best,

Matt Smith